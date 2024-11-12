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Ather Energy 450S vs Bajaj Pulsar 180

In 2026 Ather Energy 450S or Bajaj Pulsar 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at Rs. 84,341 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price). 450S engine makes power and torque 5.4 kW & 22 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar 180 engine makes power & torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Ather Energy offers the 450S in 4 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. 450S has a range of up to 122-161 km/charge. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl.
450S vs Pulsar 180 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450s Pulsar 180
BrandAther EnergyBajaj
Price₹ 84,341₹ 1.07 Lakhs
Range122-161 km/charge-
Mileage-42.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-178 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
450S
Ather Energy 450S
Battery as a Service (BaaS)
₹84,341*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ather Energy 450S Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Left Side View
Right Side View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm1345 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg151 kg
Additional Storage
22 L-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-100/80-12Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.9s
Range
122 km
Max Speed
90 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP66-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5.4 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IPX7(Battery)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
Telescopic forksTelescopic with Anti Friction Bush
Rear Suspension
Symmetrically mounted progressive monoshock5 Way Adjustable, Nitrox Shock Absorber
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
PMSM-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Coasting Regen, Park Assist, Side stand motor cut-off, Dashboard(Storage-8GB, RAM-1GB, Water & dust resistance-IP65)-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
22 L-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
7 Inch Deepview Display-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,0911,35,015
Ex-Showroom Price
84,3411,13,235
RTO
09,589
Insurance
4,7509,136
Accessories Charges
03,055
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9142,901
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sporty performanceFeatures

Cons

Looks same as 450XCostly

450S Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450S vs 450X
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450S vs iQube

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Ather Service Carnival brings discounts on parts, labour and other services
Ather Energy rolls out service offers for 450S, 450X & Rizta under new campaign
12 Nov 2024
Ather has not made any cosmetic changes to the scooter.
Ather 450S launched with larger battery and 161 km of range, priced at 1.45 lakh
31 Jul 2025
Tesla will open their second dealership in Delhi.
Auto recap, July 31: Ather 450S with bigger battery launched, Tesla's new dealership and more
1 Aug 2025
The reintroduced Bajaj Pulsar 180 features updated LED lighting and a Bluetooth-enabled digital console.
Bajaj Pulsar 180 revived at 1.22 lakh, gets LED lights and Bluetooth console
10 Apr 2026
The Pulsar 180 and Apache RTR 180 reflect two different approaches to the same 180cc commuter segment.
Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs TVS Apache RTR 180: Specs, price and features compared
13 Apr 2026
The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 180 spotted at a dealership featuring updated styling and modern equipment.
Updated Bajaj Pulsar 180 spotted at a dealership
31 Mar 2026
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Latest Videos

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Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
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Ather Energy has introduced two smart helmets called Halo and Halo Bit. The Halo smart helmet is priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 while the open-face Halo Bit helmet comes at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000.
Ather Halo, Halo Bit smart helmet: Key features explained
9 Apr 2024
Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
11 Aug 2023
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