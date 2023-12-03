In 2023 Ather Energy 450S or Bajaj Dominar 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Ather Energy 450S or Bajaj Dominar 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 450S engine makes power and torque 5.4 kW & 22 Nm. On the other hand, Dominar 250 engine makes power & torque 27 PS @ 8500 rpm & 23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. 450S has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less