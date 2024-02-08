In 2024 Ather Energy 450 Apex or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Ather Energy 450 Apex Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Price starts at Rs. 2.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Yezdi Adventure engine makes power & torque 30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm & 29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Yezdi Adventure in 1 colour.
450 Apex has a range of up to 157 km/charge.
The Yezdi Adventure mileage is around 33.0 kmpl.
