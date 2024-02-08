Saved Articles

Ather Energy 450 Apex vs Yamaha MT-15

In 2024 Ather Energy 450 Apex or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

450 Apex vs MT-15 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450 apex Mt-15
BrandAther EnergyYamaha
Price₹ 1.89 Lakhs₹ 1.67 Lakhs
Range157 km/charge-
Mileage-56.87 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--
450 Apex
Ather Energy 450 Apex
STD
₹1.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
STD
₹1.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7000 W18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Start ButtonSelf Start Only
Motor Power
7000 W-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,94,5321,92,078
Ex-Showroom Price
1,89,0001,67,200
RTO
013,376
Insurance
5,53211,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1814,128

