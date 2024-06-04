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Ather Energy 450 Apex vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350

In 2026 Ather Energy 450 Apex or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450 Apex Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. 450 Apex has a range of up to 157 km/charge. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
450 Apex vs Meteor 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450 apex Meteor 350
BrandAther EnergyRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.9 Lakhs₹ 1.96 Lakhs
Range157 km/charge-
Mileage-41.88 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.7 kWh-
Engine Capacity-349.34 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours 30 minutes-

Filters
450 Apex
Ather Energy 450 Apex
STD
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ather Energy 450 Apex Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm170 mm
Length
1891 mm2140 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm1400 mm
Height
1114 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
111.6 kg191 kg
Additional Storage
22 L-
Saddle Height
780 mm765 mm
Width
739 mm845 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-100/80-12Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm270 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.9s-
Range
157 km-
Max Speed
100 kmph114 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP66-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
7 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IPX7(Battery)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Symmetrically mounted progressive monoshockTwin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic forksTelescopic, 41 mm Forks, 130 mm Travel
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
22 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
YesYes
Additional Features
Park Assist, Side Stand Motor Cut Off, ROM - 16 GB, RAM - 2 GB, Google Maps, Document Storage, Inter City Trip Planner, Water Wading Limit - 30 cm, ESS, Tow Alert, Find My Vehicle, Ride Stats, Saving Tracker, Ather Labs, Interactive UI, Scooter shut down, Dashboard auto brightness, Auto Hold, Auto Indicator Cut off, Guide me home lights, Vehicle Fall Safe, Coasting RegenLubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication, Engine Oil Grade - Sae 15 W 50 Api, Sl Grade, Jaso Ma 2 Semi Synthetic, Air Cleaner - Paper Element
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
7 Inch TFT Touchscreen DisplayYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
5 Years or 60,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh12V / 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,03,3902,22,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,94,9461,95,762
RTO
23016,191
Insurance
8,21410,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3714,790
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Rolling acceleration sees dramatic improvement, better mid-range performanceFunky new colour scheme adds more bling to the e-scooterMagic Twist throttle gets easy to use and offers better speed modulation

Cons

Pricey proposition over existing premium electric scooters on saleTransparent panel may be prone to easy damageFirm rear suspension makes for stiff ride quality

450 Apex Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450 Apexundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450 Apex vs 450X

Meteor 350 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs Hness CB350
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs 42 Bobber
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs Speed 400

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Ather 450 Apex celebrates 10 years of the brand in the business and gets transparent panels, as well as performance upgrades
Ather 450 Apex now starts at 1.95 lakh as introductory offers conclude
4 Jun 2024
The Z variants of the Ather Rizta will also come with the new Pothole+ Alerts feature
Ather 450X, 450 Apex and Rizta Z receive new Pothole+ Alerts feature
29 Jul 2026
The 2025 Meteor 350 will be available in four variants - Fireball, Stellar, Aurora and Supernova.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 crosses 6 lakh global sales milestone
10 Mar 2026
The Sundowner Orange gets an orange fuel tank with a pin striping.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sundowner Edition bookings closed
2 Apr 2026
The Ather 450 Apex celebrates 10 years of the brand in the business and gets transparent panels, as well as performance upgrades
Ather 450X, 450 Apex get more affordable with latest discounts. Check details
7 Oct 2024
The Meteor 350 continues to be one of the most sorted cruisers in the segment. It is comfortable, feels at home on highways and handles surprisingly well too.
3 cruiser bikes I would buy if I were upgrading from Royal Enfield Meteor 350
7 Jul 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

Meteor 350, Royal Enfield's most-awaited 2020 offering, launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.75 lakh.
Road Test Review: Royal Enfield Meteor 350
6 Nov 2020
Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
11 Jan 2024
Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
24 May 2024
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
Ather Energy has introduced two smart helmets called Halo and Halo Bit. The Halo smart helmet is priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 while the open-face Halo Bit helmet comes at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000.
Ather Halo, Halo Bit smart helmet: Key features explained
9 Apr 2024
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