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HomeCompare Bikes450 Apex vs Mojo 300 BS6

Ather Energy 450 Apex vs Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6

In 2026 Ather Energy 450 Apex or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450 Apex Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power & torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. 450 Apex has a range of up to 157 km/charge. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
450 Apex vs Mojo 300 BS6 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450 apex Mojo 300 bs6
BrandAther EnergyMahindra
Price₹ 1.9 Lakhs₹ 2 Lakhs
Range157 km/charge-
Mileage-25.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.7 kWh-
Engine Capacity-294 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours 30 minutes-

Filters
450 Apex
Ather Energy 450 Apex
STD
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ather Energy 450 Apex Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm165 mm
Length
1891 mm2115 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm1460 mm
Height
1114 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
111.6 kg186.2 kg
Additional Storage
22 L-
Saddle Height
780 mm815 mm
Width
739 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-100/80-12Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.9s
Range
157 km
Max Speed
100 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP66-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
7 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IPX7(Battery)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Rear Suspension
Symmetrically mounted progressive monoshockGas Charged Mono Shock with IFP (internal Floating Piston)
Front Suspension
Telescopic forksTelescopic, with fork brace
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
22 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Park Assist, Side Stand Motor Cut Off, ROM - 16 GB, RAM - 2 GB, Google Maps, Document Storage, Inter City Trip Planner, Water Wading Limit - 30 cm, ESS, Tow Alert, Find My Vehicle, Ride Stats, Saving Tracker, Ather Labs, Interactive UI, Scooter shut down, Dashboard auto brightness, Auto Hold, Auto Indicator Cut off, Guide me home lights, Vehicle Fall Safe, Coasting Regen-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
7 Inch TFT Touchscreen DisplayYes
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
5 Years or 60,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh12 V, 9 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionFull DC
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,03,3902,26,292
Ex-Showroom Price
1,94,9461,99,900
RTO
23015,992
Insurance
8,21410,400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3714,863
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Rolling acceleration sees dramatic improvement, better mid-range performanceFunky new colour scheme adds more bling to the e-scooterMagic Twist throttle gets easy to use and offers better speed modulation

Cons

Pricey proposition over existing premium electric scooters on saleTransparent panel may be prone to easy damageFirm rear suspension makes for stiff ride quality

450 Apex Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450 Apexundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450 Apex vs 450X

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Bentley Torcal’s cabin is designed to change how you feel inside the car
10 Aug 2026
The Ather 450 Apex celebrates 10 years of the brand in the business and gets transparent panels, as well as performance upgrades
Ather 450 Apex now starts at 1.95 lakh as introductory offers conclude
4 Jun 2024
The Z variants of the Ather Rizta will also come with the new Pothole+ Alerts feature
Ather 450X, 450 Apex and Rizta Z receive new Pothole+ Alerts feature
29 Jul 2026
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Mahindra BE 07 electric SUV spotted on Indian roads
10 Aug 2026
The Ather 450 Apex celebrates 10 years of the brand in the business and gets transparent panels, as well as performance upgrades
Ather 450X, 450 Apex get more affordable with latest discounts. Check details
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  News

Latest Videos

Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
11 Jan 2024
Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
24 May 2024
The BE 6e is a fun-to-drive electric car with sprint time of 0-100 kmph in just 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 200 kmph. There is 288 bhp of power and 380 Nm of torque on offer promising an exciting drive.
Watch Mahindra BE 6e review: Fast & furious, is it India’s best EV yet?
29 Nov 2024
Ather Energy has introduced two smart helmets called Halo and Halo Bit. The Halo smart helmet is priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 while the open-face Halo Bit helmet comes at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000.
Ather Halo, Halo Bit smart helmet: Key features explained
9 Apr 2024
Mahindra has already despatched 1,837 units of BE 6 and XEV 9e to dealers across India. The test drives for the electric SUVs began in several cities towards the end of last year.
Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e bookings open. Check delivery date, price, range, battery details
14 Feb 2025
Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs have achieved five-star safety ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both the electric SUVs secured highest points among Indian EVs in crash tests held at Bharat NCAP.
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