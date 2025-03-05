Park Assist, Side Stand Motor Cut Off, ROM - 16 GB, RAM - 2 GB, Google Maps, Document Storage, Inter City Trip Planner, Water Wading Limit - 30 cm, ESS, Tow Alert, Find My Vehicle, Ride Stats, Saving Tracker, Ather Labs, Interactive UI, Scooter shut down, Dashboard auto brightness, Auto Hold, Auto Indicator Cut off, Guide me home lights, Vehicle Fall Safe, Coasting Regen

Supermoto ABS, Lubrication - Forced, Wet sump, Sub Frame - Newly engineered bolt-on subframe, View Gear Position in Display, Set Your Shift & Rpm, View DTE, Averegr Speed, Fuel Consumption