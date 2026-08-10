In 2026 Ather Energy 450 Apex or Joy e-bike Skyline choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450 Apex Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Skyline engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. 450 Apex has a range of up to 157 km/charge. The Skyline mileage is around kmpl.
450 Apex vs Skyline Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|450 apex
|Skyline
|Brand
|Ather Energy
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 1.9 Lakhs
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|Range
|157 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|3.7 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|null cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 minutes
|-