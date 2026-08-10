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Ather Energy 450 Apex vs Joy e-bike Skyline

In 2026 Ather Energy 450 Apex or Joy e-bike Skyline choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450 Apex Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Skyline engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. 450 Apex has a range of up to 157 km/charge. The Skyline mileage is around kmpl.
450 Apex vs Skyline Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450 apex Skyline
BrandAther EnergyJoy e-bike
Price₹ 1.9 Lakhs₹ 2.29 Lakhs
Range157 km/charge-
Mileage--
Battery Capacity3.7 kWh-
Engine Capacity-null cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4 Hours 30 minutes-

Filters
450 Apex
Ather Energy 450 Apex
STD
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Skyline
Joy e-bike Skyline
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ather Energy 450 Apex Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm175 mm
Length
1891 mm2020 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm1419 mm
Height
1114 mm1120 mm
Kerb Weight
111.6 kg120 kg
Additional Storage
22 L-
Saddle Height
780 mm780 mm
Width
739 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-100/80-12Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.9s
Range
157 km
Max Speed
100 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP66-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
7 kW5000 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IPX7(Battery)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Rear Suspension
Symmetrically mounted progressive monoshockMonoshock
Front Suspension
Telescopic forksUpside down Forks
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree12°
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
22 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Park Assist, Side Stand Motor Cut Off, ROM - 16 GB, RAM - 2 GB, Google Maps, Document Storage, Inter City Trip Planner, Water Wading Limit - 30 cm, ESS, Tow Alert, Find My Vehicle, Ride Stats, Saving Tracker, Ather Labs, Interactive UI, Scooter shut down, Dashboard auto brightness, Auto Hold, Auto Indicator Cut off, Guide me home lights, Vehicle Fall Safe, Coasting Regen10 Amp Smart Charger with Over-voltage,
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
7 Inch TFT Touchscreen Display-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
5 Years or 60,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh73.6 V, 72 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion (Fixed Type)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,03,3902,29,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,94,9462,29,000
RTO
2300
Insurance
8,2140
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3714,922
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Rolling acceleration sees dramatic improvement, better mid-range performanceFunky new colour scheme adds more bling to the e-scooterMagic Twist throttle gets easy to use and offers better speed modulation

Cons

Pricey proposition over existing premium electric scooters on saleTransparent panel may be prone to easy damageFirm rear suspension makes for stiff ride quality

450 Apex Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450 Apexundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450 Apex vs 450X

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Latest Car & Bike News

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The Ather 450 Apex celebrates 10 years of the brand in the business and gets transparent panels, as well as performance upgrades
Ather 450 Apex now starts at 1.95 lakh as introductory offers conclude
4 Jun 2024
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Ather 450X, 450 Apex and Rizta Z receive new Pothole+ Alerts feature
29 Jul 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
11 Jan 2024
Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
24 May 2024
Ather Energy has introduced two smart helmets called Halo and Halo Bit. The Halo smart helmet is priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 while the open-face Halo Bit helmet comes at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000.
Ather Halo, Halo Bit smart helmet: Key features explained
9 Apr 2024
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18 Oct 2023
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