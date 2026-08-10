In 2026 Ather Energy 450 Apex or Joy e-bike Beast choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ather Energy 450 Apex Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at Rs. 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of 450 Apex up to 157 km/charge and the Beast has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour.
450 Apex vs Beast Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|450 apex
|Beast
|Brand
|Ather Energy
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 1.9 Lakhs
|₹ 2.42 Lakhs
|Range
|157 km/charge
|110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3.7 kWh
|5.18 kWh
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 minutes
|9 Hours