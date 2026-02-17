In 2026 Ather Energy 450 Apex or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450 Apex Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. 450 Apex has a range of up to 157 km/charge. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
450 Apex vs Jawa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|450 apex
|Jawa
|Brand
|Ather Energy
|Jawa
|Price
|₹ 1.9 Lakhs
|₹ 1.76 Lakhs
|Range
|157 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|30.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.7 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|293 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 minutes
|-