In 2026 Ather Energy 450 Apex or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450 Apex Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm respectively. 450 Apex has a range of up to 157 km/charge. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
450 Apex vs 42 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|450 apex
|42
|Brand
|Ather Energy
|Jawa
|Price
|₹ 1.9 Lakhs
|₹ 1.59 Lakhs
|Range
|157 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|35 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.7 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|294.72 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 minutes
|-