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Ather Energy 450 Apex vs Jawa 42

In 2026 Ather Energy 450 Apex or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450 Apex Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm respectively. 450 Apex has a range of up to 157 km/charge. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
450 Apex vs 42 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450 apex 42
BrandAther EnergyJawa
Price₹ 1.9 Lakhs₹ 1.59 Lakhs
Range157 km/charge-
Mileage-35 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.7 kWh-
Engine Capacity-294.72 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours 30 minutes-

Filters
450 Apex
Ather Energy 450 Apex
STD
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
42
Jawa 42
Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ather Energy 450 Apex Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Suspension View
Headlight View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Length
1891 mm-
Wheelbase
1296 mm1369 mm
Height
1114 mm-
Kerb Weight
111.6 kg184 kg
Additional Storage
22 L-
Saddle Height
780 mm788 mm
Width
739 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-100/80-12Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.9s-
Range
157 km-
Max Speed
100 kmph-
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP66-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
7 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IPX7(Battery)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Symmetrically mounted progressive monoshockTwin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled with Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic forksTelescopic Forks, 35 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
22 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Park Assist, Side Stand Motor Cut Off, ROM - 16 GB, RAM - 2 GB, Google Maps, Document Storage, Inter City Trip Planner, Water Wading Limit - 30 cm, ESS, Tow Alert, Find My Vehicle, Ride Stats, Saving Tracker, Ather Labs, Interactive UI, Scooter shut down, Dashboard auto brightness, Auto Hold, Auto Indicator Cut off, Guide me home lights, Vehicle Fall Safe, Coasting Regen-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
7 Inch TFT Touchscreen Display-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
5 Years or 60,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,03,3901,83,556
Ex-Showroom Price
1,94,9461,59,431
RTO
23012,754
Insurance
8,21411,371
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3713,945
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Rolling acceleration sees dramatic improvement, better mid-range performanceFunky new colour scheme adds more bling to the e-scooterMagic Twist throttle gets easy to use and offers better speed modulation

Cons

Pricey proposition over existing premium electric scooters on saleTransparent panel may be prone to easy damageFirm rear suspension makes for stiff ride quality

450 Apex Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450 Apexundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450 Apex vs 450X

42 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Aprilia RS 457undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.22 - 4.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs RS 457
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs 350
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs 42 Bobber
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs Speed 400

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Ivory colour gets retro-themed ‘42’ decals and chequered-flag motif
Jawa 42 gets new Ivory colour option with retro decals at 1.85 lakh
17 Feb 2026
The Ather 450 Apex celebrates 10 years of the brand in the business and gets transparent panels, as well as performance upgrades
Ather 450 Apex now starts at 1.95 lakh as introductory offers conclude
4 Jun 2024
The Z variants of the Ather Rizta will also come with the new Pothole+ Alerts feature
Ather 450X, 450 Apex and Rizta Z receive new Pothole+ Alerts feature
29 Jul 2026
Jyoti Nooran seated, posing on her new bike, the Jawa 42 FJ 350.
Watch: Renowned singer Jyoti Nooran takes delivery of her new Jawa 42 FJ 350
28 Jun 2025
The Ather 450 Apex celebrates 10 years of the brand in the business and gets transparent panels, as well as performance upgrades
Ather 450X, 450 Apex get more affordable with latest discounts. Check details
7 Oct 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 Bobber: Which bobber is right for you
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  News

Latest Videos

Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
11 Jan 2024
Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
24 May 2024
Ather Energy has introduced two smart helmets called Halo and Halo Bit. The Halo smart helmet is priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 while the open-face Halo Bit helmet comes at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000.
Ather Halo, Halo Bit smart helmet: Key features explained
9 Apr 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
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The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets the new 334 cc Alpha 2 engine with 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist & slipper clutch
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