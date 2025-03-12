In 2026 Ather Energy 450 Apex or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450 Apex Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. 450 Apex has a range of up to 157 km/charge. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl.
450 Apex vs CB350RS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|450 apex
|Cb350rs
|Brand
|Ather Energy
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.9 Lakhs
|₹ 1.97 Lakhs
|Range
|157 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|35 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.7 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|348.36 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 minutes
|-