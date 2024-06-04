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HomeCompare Bikes450 Apex vs Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]

Ather Energy 450 Apex vs Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]

In 2026 Ather Energy 450 Apex or Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450 Apex Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. 450 Apex has a range of up to 157 km/charge. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl.
450 Apex vs Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450 apex Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
BrandAther EnergyBenelli
Price₹ 1.9 Lakhs₹ 1.89 Lakhs
Range157 km/charge-
Mileage-33.49 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.7 kWh-
Engine Capacity-374 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours 30 minutes-

Filters
450 Apex
Ather Energy 450 Apex
STD
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Red
₹1.89 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ather Energy 450 Apex Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm165 mm
Length
1891 mm2170 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm1440 mm
Height
1114 mm1120 mm
Kerb Weight
111.6 kg205 kg
Additional Storage
22 L-
Saddle Height
780 mm780 mm
Width
739 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-100/80-12Front :-100/90-19,Rear :- 130/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.9s-
Range
157 km-
Max Speed
100 kmph-
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP66-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
7 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IPX7(Battery)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Rear Suspension
Symmetrically mounted progressive monoshockPre-load Adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic forks41 mm Telescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
22 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Park Assist, Side Stand Motor Cut Off, ROM - 16 GB, RAM - 2 GB, Google Maps, Document Storage, Inter City Trip Planner, Water Wading Limit - 30 cm, ESS, Tow Alert, Find My Vehicle, Ride Stats, Saving Tracker, Ather Labs, Interactive UI, Scooter shut down, Dashboard auto brightness, Auto Hold, Auto Indicator Cut off, Guide me home lights, Vehicle Fall Safe, Coasting Regen-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
7 Inch TFT Touchscreen Display-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
5 Years or 60,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,03,3902,26,243
Ex-Showroom Price
1,94,9461,93,976
RTO
23015,518
Insurance
8,21416,749
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3714,862
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Rolling acceleration sees dramatic improvement, better mid-range performanceFunky new colour scheme adds more bling to the e-scooterMagic Twist throttle gets easy to use and offers better speed modulation

Cons

Pricey proposition over existing premium electric scooters on saleTransparent panel may be prone to easy damageFirm rear suspension makes for stiff ride quality

450 Apex Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450 Apexundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450 Apex vs 450X

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Ather 450 Apex celebrates 10 years of the brand in the business and gets transparent panels, as well as performance upgrades
Ather 450 Apex now starts at 1.95 lakh as introductory offers conclude
4 Jun 2024
The Z variants of the Ather Rizta will also come with the new Pothole+ Alerts feature
Ather 450X, 450 Apex and Rizta Z receive new Pothole+ Alerts feature
29 Jul 2026
Both motorcycles have a retro design and similar engine specifications.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400: Which one should you buy?
11 May 2023
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BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
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The Ather 450 Apex celebrates 10 years of the brand in the business and gets transparent panels, as well as performance upgrades
Ather 450X, 450 Apex get more affordable with latest discounts. Check details
7 Oct 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
11 Jan 2024
Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
24 May 2024
Ather Energy has introduced two smart helmets called Halo and Halo Bit. The Halo smart helmet is priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 while the open-face Halo Bit helmet comes at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000.
Ather Halo, Halo Bit smart helmet: Key features explained
9 Apr 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
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