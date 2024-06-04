In 2026 Ather Energy 450 Apex or Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ather Energy 450 Apex Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. 450 Apex has a range of up to 157 km/charge. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl.
450 Apex vs Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|450 apex
|Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Ather Energy
|Benelli
|Price
|₹ 1.9 Lakhs
|₹ 1.89 Lakhs
|Range
|157 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|33.49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.7 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|374 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 minutes
|-