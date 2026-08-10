In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs. 19.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger 1200 engine makes power & torque 150 PS PS & 130 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs Tiger 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuono v4
|Tiger 1200
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 20.66 Lakhs
|₹ 19.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1077 cc
|1160 cc
|Power
|175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS
|150 PS PS