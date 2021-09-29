|Engine Type
|4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine
|Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
|Displacement
|1077 cc
|1160 cc
|Max Power
|175 PS @ 11350 rpm
|-
|Max Torque
|121 Nm @ 9000 rpm
|130 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Multiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system
|Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate, slip and assist
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Gear Box
|6 speed
|6 Speed
|Bore
|81 mm
|90.0 mm
|Stroke
|52.3 mm
|60.7 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13.6:1
|13.2:1
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹23,00,581
|₹21,16,342
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹20,66,000
|₹19,19,000
|RTO
|₹1,77,280
|₹1,53,520
|Insurance
|₹57,301
|₹43,822
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹49,448
|₹45,488