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Aprilia Tuono V4 vs Triumph Speed Triple 1200

In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuono v4 Speed triple 1200
BrandApriliaTriumph
Price₹ 20.66 Lakhs₹ 17.95 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1077 cc1160 cc
Power175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS

Filters
Tuono V4
Aprilia Tuono V4
Factory
₹20.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Speed Triple 1200
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
RS
₹17.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia Tuono V4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17 - 18Front :- 120/70 ZR17 Rear :-190/55 ZR17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L
Saddle Height
837 mm
Length
2070 mm
Width
810 mm
Fuel Reserve
4 L
Wheelbase
1452 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine-
Displacement
1077 cc1160 cc
Max Power
175 PS @ 11350 rpm180 PS @ 10750 rpm
Max Torque
121 Nm @ 9000 rpm125 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemWet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper Clutch
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Gear Box
6 speed-
Bore
81 mm90 mm
Stroke
52.3 mm60.8 mm
Compression Ratio
13.6:1-
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements. Adjustment for headstock position and rake, engine height, swingarm pin height. Ammortizzatore di sterzo Öhlins a gestione elettronica Smart EC 2.0Aluminium twin spar frame, bolt-on aluminium rear subframe
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Öhlins NIX front fork ? 43 mm. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 120 mmOhlins 43 mm NIX30 upside down forks with adjustable preload
Rear Suspension
Inverted truss aluminium rear arm; Öhlins TTX single shock absorber with piggy-back. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 129 mmOhlins TTX36 twin tube monoshock with preload
Features
ABS
Dual Channel-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Riding Modes
YesSport, Road, Rain, Track and Rider
Traction Control
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Quick Shifter
Yes-
Additional Features
Aprilia Performance Ride Control, Engine maps, Engine brake management, Wheelie control, Launch controlMy Triumph Connectivity, TFT Display
Display
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,00,58119,84,608
Ex-Showroom Price
20,66,00017,95,000
RTO
1,77,2801,43,600
Insurance
57,30146,008
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
49,44842,656

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