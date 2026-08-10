In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuono v4
|Speed triple 1200
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 20.66 Lakhs
|₹ 17.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1077 cc
|1160 cc
|Power
|175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS
|180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS