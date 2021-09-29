|Engine Type
|4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine
|Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
|Displacement
|1077 cc
|1160 cc
|Max Power
|175 PS @ 11350 rpm
|180 PS @ 10750 rpm
|Max Torque
|121 Nm @ 9000 rpm
|125 Nm @ 9000 rpm
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Multiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system
|Wet, multi-plate, slip
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Gear Box
|6 speed
|6 Speed
|Bore
|81 mm
|90.0 mm
|Stroke
|52.3 mm
|60.8 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13.6:1
|13.2:1
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹23,00,581
|₹18,87,857
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹20,66,000
|₹16,95,000
|RTO
|₹1,77,280
|₹1,35,600
|Insurance
|₹57,301
|₹40,307
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹16,950
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹49,448
|₹40,577