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Aprilia Tuono V4 vs Triumph Rocket 3

In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs Rocket 3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuono v4 Rocket 3
BrandApriliaTriumph
Price₹ 20.66 Lakhs₹ 24.03 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl15.15 kmpl
Engine Capacity1077 cc2458 cc
Power175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS182 PS PS

Filters
Tuono V4
Aprilia Tuono V4
Factory
₹20.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rocket 3
Triumph Rocket 3
R
₹24.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia Tuono V4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17 - 18Front :-150/80-R17 Rear :-240/50-R16
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm300 mm
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L
Saddle Height
837 mm
Length
2070 mm
Width
810 mm
Fuel Reserve
4 L
Wheelbase
1452 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Displacement
1077 cc2458 cc
Max Power
175 PS @ 11350 rpm182 PS @ 7000 rpm
Max Torque
121 Nm @ 9000 rpm225 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemWet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque assist
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
81 mm110.2 mm
Stroke
52.3 mm85.9 mm
Compression Ratio
13.6:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements. Adjustment for headstock position and rake, engine height, swingarm pin height. Ammortizzatore di sterzo Öhlins a gestione elettronica Smart EC 2.0-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Öhlins NIX front fork ? 43 mm. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 120 mmShowa 47mm USD 1 1 cartridge front forks, compression and rebound damping adjustment, 120mm wheel travel
Rear Suspension
Inverted truss aluminium rear arm; Öhlins TTX single shock absorber with piggy-back. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 129 mmFully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjuster, 107mm wheel travel
Features
ABS
Dual Channel-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Traction Control
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Quick Shifter
Yes-
Additional Features
Aprilia Performance Ride Control, Engine maps, Engine brake management, Wheelie control, Launch control-
Display
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,00,58126,50,900
Ex-Showroom Price
20,66,00024,03,100
RTO
1,77,2801,92,248
Insurance
57,30155,552
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
49,44856,978

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