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HomeCompare BikesTuono V4 vs Hayabusa

Aprilia Tuono V4 vs Suzuki Hayabusa

In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs Hayabusa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuono v4 Hayabusa
BrandApriliaSuzuki
Price₹ 20.66 Lakhs₹ 16.9 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity1077 cc1340 cc
Power175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS190 PS PS

Filters
Tuono V4
Aprilia Tuono V4
Factory
₹20.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
STD BS6
₹16.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia Tuono V4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17 - 18Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L
Saddle Height
837 mm
Length
2070 mm
Width
810 mm
Fuel Reserve
4 L
Wheelbase
1452 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Displacement
1077 cc1340 cc
Max Power
175 PS @ 11350 rpm190 PS @ 9700 rpm
Max Torque
121 Nm @ 9000 rpm150 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system-
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
81 mm81 mm
Stroke
52.3 mm65 mm
Compression Ratio
13.6:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements. Adjustment for headstock position and rake, engine height, swingarm pin height. Ammortizzatore di sterzo Öhlins a gestione elettronica Smart EC 2.0-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Öhlins NIX front fork ? 43 mm. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 120 mmInverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Rear Suspension
Inverted truss aluminium rear arm; Öhlins TTX single shock absorber with piggy-back. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 129 mmLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Features
ABS
Dual Channel-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Riding Modes
YesYes
Traction Control
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Quick Shifter
Yes-
Additional Features
Aprilia Performance Ride Control, Engine maps, Engine brake management, Wheelie control, Launch controlSpeed Limiter, Low Rpm Assist, Slope Dependent Control System, Hill Hold Control System
Display
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,00,58118,69,560
Ex-Showroom Price
20,66,00016,90,000
RTO
1,77,2801,35,200
Insurance
57,30144,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
49,44840,184

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