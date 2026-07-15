In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs Hayabusa Comparison