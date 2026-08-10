In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs. 25.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, Z H2 engine makes power & torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Z H2 mileage is around 16.66 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs Z H2 Comparison