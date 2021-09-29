|Engine Type
|4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine
|Liquid-cooled 4-stroke In-Line Four
|Displacement
|1077 cc
|948 cc
|Max Power
|175 PS @ 11350 rpm
|109.96 bhp @ 8500 rpm
|Max Torque
|121 Nm @ 9000 rpm
|98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Electric Start
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Clutch
|Multiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system
|Assist And Slipper Clutch
|Transmission
|Manual
|6 Speed Manual
|Gear Box
|6 speed
|-
|Bore
|81 mm
|73.4 mm
|Stroke
|52.3 mm
|56 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13.6:1
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|BS-VI
|On-Road Price
|₹23,00,581
|₹18,41,319
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹20,66,000
|₹16,47,000
|RTO
|₹1,77,280
|₹1,43,760
|Insurance
|₹57,301
|₹50,559
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹49,448
|₹39,577