Aprilia Tuono V4 vs Kawasaki Z900 RS

Tuono V4
Aprilia Tuono V4
Factory
₹20.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Z900 RS
Kawasaki Z900 RS
STD
₹16.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineLiquid-cooled 4-stroke In-Line Four
Displacement
1077 cc948 cc
Max Power
175 PS @ 11350 rpm109.96 bhp @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
121 Nm @ 9000 rpm98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemAssist And Slipper Clutch
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Gear Box
6 speed-
Bore
81 mm73.4 mm
Stroke
52.3 mm56 mm
Compression Ratio
13.6:1-
Emission Type
bs6BS-VI
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,00,58118,41,319
Ex-Showroom Price
20,66,00016,47,000
RTO
1,77,2801,43,760
Insurance
57,30150,559
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
49,44839,577

