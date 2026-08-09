In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Super Chief Limited Price starts at Rs. 24.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, Super Chief Limited engine makes power & torque 88 PS PS & 162 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Super Chief Limited in 3 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Super Chief Limited mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs Super Chief Limited Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuono v4
|Super chief limited
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 20.66 Lakhs
|₹ 24.33 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|14.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1077 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS
|88 PS PS