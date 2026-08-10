In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Indian Springfield choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Springfield Price starts at Rs. 41.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. Indian offers the Springfield in 3 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Springfield mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs Springfield Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuono v4
|Springfield
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 20.66 Lakhs
|₹ 41.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1077 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS
|-