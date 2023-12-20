Saved Articles

Aprilia Tuono V4 vs Indian Scout Bobber

In 2024 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Tuono V4
Aprilia Tuono V4
Factory
₹20.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scout Bobber
Indian Scout Bobber
Black Metallic
₹17.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineLiquid Cooled V-Twin
Displacement
1077 cc1133 cc
Max Power
175 PS @ 11350 rpm-
Max Torque
121 Nm @ 9000 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemWet, Multi-Plate
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
81 mm99 mm
Stroke
52.3 mm73.6 mm
Compression Ratio
13.6:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,00,58119,12,344
Ex-Showroom Price
20,66,00017,16,854
RTO
1,77,2801,54,517
Insurance
57,30140,973
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
49,44841,103

