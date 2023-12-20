In 2024 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs 20.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Bobber Price starts at Rs 17.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. Indian offers the Scout Bobber in 8 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Scout Bobber mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less