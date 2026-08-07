In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Indian Chief Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Chief Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 22.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, Chief Dark Horse engine makes power & torque 122 PS PS & 162 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Chief Dark Horse in 3 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Chief Dark Horse mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs Chief Dark Horse Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuono v4
|Chief dark horse
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 20.66 Lakhs
|₹ 22.13 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1077 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS
|122 PS PS