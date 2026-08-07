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Aprilia Tuono V4 vs Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 22.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, Chief Bobber Dark Horse engine makes power & torque 122 PS PS & 162 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Chief Bobber Dark Horse in 3 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse mileage is around 21 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs Chief Bobber Dark Horse Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuono v4 Chief bobber dark horse
BrandApriliaIndian
Price₹ 20.66 Lakhs₹ 22.82 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl21 kmpl
Engine Capacity1077 cc1890 cc
Power175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS122 PS PS

Filters
Tuono V4
Aprilia Tuono V4
Factory
₹20.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Chief Bobber Dark Horse
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse
Black Smoke
₹22.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia Tuono V4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17 - 18Front :-130/90B16, Rear :-180/65 B16
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear 406.4 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm300 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm300 mm
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L
Saddle Height
837 mm
Length
2070 mm
Width
810 mm
Fuel Reserve
4 L
Wheelbase
1452 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineThunderstroke 116
Displacement
1077 cc1890 cc
Max Power
175 PS @ 11350 rpm122 PS
Max Torque
121 Nm @ 9000 rpm162 Nm @ 3200 rpm
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemWet, multi-plate
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
81 mm103.2 mm
Stroke
52.3 mm113 mm
Compression Ratio
13.6:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements. Adjustment for headstock position and rake, engine height, swingarm pin height. Ammortizzatore di sterzo Öhlins a gestione elettronica Smart EC 2.0-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Öhlins NIX front fork ? 43 mm. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 120 mmTelescopic Fork / 132 mm
Rear Suspension
Inverted truss aluminium rear arm; Öhlins TTX single shock absorber with piggy-back. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 129 mmDual Shocks w/ adjustable preload / 75 mm
Features
ABS
Dual Channel-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Riding Modes
YesSports,Touring,Yes
Traction Control
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Quick Shifter
Yes-
Additional Features
Aprilia Performance Ride Control, Engine maps, Engine brake management, Wheelie control, Launch controlExhaust - Dual Exhaust w/ Crossover, Ambient Temperature, Gear indicator, 4 Round Ride Command, Vehicle Status (Engine Hours), Vehicle Info (Speed, Fuel range, RPM, Gear position), Current Ride Data (Distance, Moving Time, Stop Time, Altitude, Altitude Change)
Display
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,00,58125,40,626
Ex-Showroom Price
20,66,00022,81,633
RTO
1,77,2802,05,347
Insurance
57,30153,646
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
49,44854,607

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