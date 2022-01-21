In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm respectively. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs Gold Wing Comparison