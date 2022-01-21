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Aprilia Tuono V4 vs Honda Gold Wing

In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm respectively. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs Gold Wing Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuono v4 Gold wing
BrandApriliaHonda
Price₹ 20.66 Lakhs₹ 39.9 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity1077 cc1833 cc
Power175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS126.4 PS PS

Filters
Tuono V4
Aprilia Tuono V4
Factory
₹20.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
50th Anniversary Edition
₹39.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17 - 18Front :-130/70-R18 Rear :-200/55-R16
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm316 mm
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L
Saddle Height
837 mm
Length
2070 mm
Width
810 mm
Fuel Reserve
4 L
Wheelbase
1452 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineLiquid-cooled 4 Stroke 24 valve SOHC Flat-6
Displacement
1077 cc1833 cc
Max Power
175 PS @ 11350 rpm126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque
121 Nm @ 9000 rpm170 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system(DCT) Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate with oil pressure
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Gear Box
6 speed7 Speed
Bore
81 mm73 mm
Stroke
52.3 mm73 mm
Compression Ratio
13.6:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements. Adjustment for headstock position and rake, engine height, swingarm pin height. Ammortizzatore di sterzo Öhlins a gestione elettronica Smart EC 2.0-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Öhlins NIX front fork ? 43 mm. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 120 mmDouble Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Inverted truss aluminium rear arm; Öhlins TTX single shock absorber with piggy-back. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 129 mmPro Link
Features
ABS
Dual Channel-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Riding Modes
YesYes
Traction Control
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Quick Shifter
Yes-
Additional Features
Aprilia Performance Ride Control, Engine maps, Engine brake management, Wheelie control, Launch control-
Display
YesYes, 7 Inch TFT Display
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,00,58139,90,000
Ex-Showroom Price
20,66,00039,90,000
RTO
1,77,2800
Insurance
57,3010
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
49,44885,760

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