Aprilia Tuono V4 vs Honda Gold Wing

In 2023 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Tuono V4
Aprilia Tuono V4
Factory
₹20.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
DCT + Airbag
₹27.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineliquid-cooled 4-stroke 24-valve SOHC flat-6 engine
Displacement
1077 cc1833 cc
Max Power
175 PS @ 11350 rpm126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque
121 Nm @ 9000 rpm170 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system(DCT) Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate with oil pressure
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Gear Box
6 speed7 Speed
Bore
81 mm73 mm
Stroke
52.3 mm73 mm
Compression Ratio
13.6:110.5:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,00,58143,43,663
Ex-Showroom Price
20,66,00039,16,055
RTO
1,77,2803,13,284
Insurance
57,30175,164
Accessories Charges
039,160
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
49,44893,362

