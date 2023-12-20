In 2023 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs 20.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs 27.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm.
On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm & 170 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the Gold Wing in 1 colour.
The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl.
The Gold Wing mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
