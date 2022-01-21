Tuono V4 vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuono v4 Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025] Brand Aprilia Honda Price ₹ 20.66 Lakhs ₹ 15.96 Lakhs Mileage 14 kmpl 20 kmpl Engine Capacity 1077 cc 1082.96 cc Power 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS 99.2 PS PS

In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.