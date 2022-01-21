hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesTuono V4 vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

Aprilia Tuono V4 vs Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuono v4 Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
BrandApriliaHonda
Price₹ 20.66 Lakhs₹ 15.96 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1077 cc1082.96 cc
Power175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS99.2 PS PS

Filters
Tuono V4
Aprilia Tuono V4
Factory
₹20.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Aprilia Tuono V4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Tyre View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17 - 18Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-R18
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm310 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm256 mm
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L
Saddle Height
837 mm
Length
2070 mm
Width
810 mm
Fuel Reserve
4 L
Wheelbase
1452 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineLiquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Displacement
1077 cc1082.96 cc
Max Power
175 PS @ 11350 rpm99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
121 Nm @ 9000 rpm103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemMultiplate Wet Clutch
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speedManual Transmission
Bore
81 mm92 mm
Stroke
52.3 mm81.455 mm
Compression Ratio
13.6:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements. Adjustment for headstock position and rake, engine height, swingarm pin height. Ammortizzatore di sterzo Öhlins a gestione elettronica Smart EC 2.0-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Öhlins NIX front fork ? 43 mm. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 120 mmTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Inverted truss aluminium rear arm; Öhlins TTX single shock absorber with piggy-back. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 129 mmPro-Link
Features
ABS
Dual Channel-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Riding Modes
YesOff-Road,Touring,Urban,Yes
Traction Control
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Quick Shifter
Yes-
Additional Features
Aprilia Performance Ride Control, Engine maps, Engine brake management, Wheelie control, Launch controlHonda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie control, Throttle By Wire, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, New Exhaust System
Display
Yes6.5 inch TFT Touch screen
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,00,58117,74,954
Ex-Showroom Price
20,66,00015,96,500
RTO
1,77,2801,27,720
Insurance
57,30138,761
Accessories Charges
011,973
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
49,44838,150

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Apart from the use of new paint liveries on the 2022 Aprilia models, the rest of the details remain unchanged.
2022 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono V4 updated with new colours
21 Jan 2022
The recall involves the harness wire that is connected to the left handle switchgear.
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin recalled in India for wiring issue
17 Sept 2025
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS gets a new 165cc engine, Intelligent Throttle, ride modes and a 5-inch TFT console with Google Maps mirroring.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS launched starting at 1.33 lakh
7 Aug 2026
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
The new NT1100 by Honda will be made available in both DCT as well as manual versions.
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin-based NT1100 revealed: Key highlights
22 Oct 2021
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
The Aprilia Tuono 457 motorcycle has been launched at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). Here is our first ride review of the Aprilia Tuono 457.
Aprilia Tuono 457 review: Formidable package for thrill seekers
21 Feb 2025
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Brand ambassador John Abraham poses next to the newly-launched Aprilia Tuono 457 motorbike.
Aprilia Tuono 457 launched: Check out price, colours, engine, features in first look video
18 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers