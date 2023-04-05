In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Harley-Davidson Road King choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Road King Price starts at Rs. 26.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, Road King engine makes power & torque 84.2 PS PS & 147 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Road King in 3 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Road King mileage is around 17.0 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs Road King Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuono v4
|Road king
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 20.66 Lakhs
|₹ 26.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|17.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1077 cc
|1745 cc
|Power
|175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS
|84.2 PS PS