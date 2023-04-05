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Aprilia Tuono V4 vs Harley-Davidson Road King

In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Harley-Davidson Road King choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Road King Price starts at Rs. 26.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, Road King engine makes power & torque 84.2 PS PS & 147 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Road King in 3 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Road King mileage is around 17.0 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs Road King Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuono v4 Road king
BrandApriliaHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 20.66 Lakhs₹ 26.99 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl17.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1077 cc1745 cc
Power175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS84.2 PS PS

Filters
Tuono V4
Aprilia Tuono V4
Factory
₹20.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Road King
Harley-Davidson Road King
Road King BS6
₹26.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia Tuono V4 Visual Comparison

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Engine View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17 - 18Front :-130/80-B17,Rear :-180/65-B16
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminum
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Radial Tyre
YesYes
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L
Saddle Height
837 mm
Length
2070 mm
Width
810 mm
Fuel Reserve
4 L
Wheelbase
1452 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineMilwaukee-Eight 107
Displacement
1077 cc1745 cc
Max Power
175 PS @ 11350 rpm-
Max Torque
121 Nm @ 9000 rpm150 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system-
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
81 mm100 mm
Stroke
52.3 mm111.1 mm
Compression Ratio
13.6:110.0:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements. Adjustment for headstock position and rake, engine height, swingarm pin height. Ammortizzatore di sterzo Öhlins a gestione elettronica Smart EC 2.0-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports BikesCruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes
Front Suspension
Öhlins NIX front fork ? 43 mm. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 120 mm-
Rear Suspension
Inverted truss aluminium rear arm; Öhlins TTX single shock absorber with piggy-back. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 129 mm-
Features
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Riding Modes
Yes-
Traction Control
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Quick Shifter
Yes-
Additional Features
Aprilia Performance Ride Control, Engine maps, Engine brake management, Wheelie control, Launch control-
Display
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHigh Beam and Wider Low Beam
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,00,58129,97,973
Ex-Showroom Price
20,66,00026,99,000
RTO
1,77,2802,15,920
Insurance
57,30156,063
Accessories Charges
026,990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
49,44864,438

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