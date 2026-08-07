In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Price starts at Rs. 27.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, Heritage Classic [2024] engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Heritage Classic [2024] in 5 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Heritage Classic [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs Heritage Classic [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuono v4
|Heritage classic [2024]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 20.66 Lakhs
|₹ 27.19 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|18.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1077 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS
|95.1 PS PS