|Engine Type
|4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine
|Milwaukee-Eight™ 114
|Displacement
|1077 cc
|1868 cc
|Max Power
|175 PS @ 11350 rpm
|-
|Max Torque
|121 Nm @ 9000 rpm
|155 Nm @ 3250 rpm
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Multiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Gear Box
|6 speed
|6 Speed
|Bore
|81 mm
|102 mm
|Stroke
|52.3 mm
|114 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13.6:1
|10.5:1
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹23,00,581
|₹23,89,842
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹20,66,000
|₹21,49,000
|RTO
|₹1,77,280
|₹1,71,920
|Insurance
|₹57,301
|₹47,432
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹21,490
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹49,448
|₹51,367