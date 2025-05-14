In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Price starts at Rs. 25.69 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, Fat Boy [2024] engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Boy [2024] in 4 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Fat Boy [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs Fat Boy [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuono v4
|Fat boy [2024]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 20.66 Lakhs
|₹ 25.69 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|18.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1077 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS
|95.1 PS PS