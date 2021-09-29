HT Auto
Tuono V4
Aprilia Tuono V4
Factory
₹20.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114
Fat Bob 114 BS6
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineMilwaukee-Eight™ 114
Displacement
1077 cc1868 cc
Max Power
175 PS @ 11350 rpm-
Max Torque
121 Nm @ 9000 rpm155 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system-
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
81 mm102 mm
Stroke
52.3 mm114 mm
Compression Ratio
13.6:110.5:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,00,58118,65,743
Ex-Showroom Price
20,66,00016,75,000
RTO
1,77,2801,34,000
Insurance
57,30139,993
Accessories Charges
016,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
49,44840,102

