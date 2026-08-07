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Aprilia Tuono V4 vs Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard

In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. Harley-Davidson offers the Electra Glide Standard in 1 colour. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Electra Glide Standard mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs Electra Glide Standard Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuono v4 Electra glide standard
BrandApriliaHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 20.66 Lakhs₹ 24.99 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1077 cc745 cc
Power175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS-

Filters
Tuono V4
Aprilia Tuono V4
Factory
₹20.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Electra Glide Standard
Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard
Electra Glide Standard STD
₹24.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia Tuono V4 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17 - 18Front :-130/80-B17,Rear :-180/65-B16
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L
Saddle Height
837 mm
Length
2070 mm
Width
810 mm
Fuel Reserve
4 L
Wheelbase
1452 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineMilwaukee-Eight® 107
Displacement
1077 cc1,745 cc
Max Power
175 PS @ 11350 rpm-
Max Torque
121 Nm @ 9000 rpm150 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system-
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
81 mm100 mm
Stroke
52.3 mm111 mm
Compression Ratio
13.6:110.0:1
Emission Type
bs6bs4
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements. Adjustment for headstock position and rake, engine height, swingarm pin height. Ammortizzatore di sterzo Öhlins a gestione elettronica Smart EC 2.0-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports BikesTourer Bikes
Front Suspension
Öhlins NIX front fork ? 43 mm. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 120 mm-
Rear Suspension
Inverted truss aluminium rear arm; Öhlins TTX single shock absorber with piggy-back. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 129 mm-
Features
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Riding Modes
Yes-
Traction Control
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Quick Shifter
Yes-
Additional Features
Aprilia Performance Ride Control, Engine maps, Engine brake management, Wheelie control, Launch controlCruise Control
Display
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalgen
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,00,58127,79,980
Ex-Showroom Price
20,66,00024,99,000
RTO
1,77,2801,99,920
Insurance
57,30156,070
Accessories Charges
024,990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
49,44859,752

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