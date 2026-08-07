In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. Harley-Davidson offers the Electra Glide Standard in 1 colour. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Electra Glide Standard mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs Electra Glide Standard Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuono v4
|Electra glide standard
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 20.66 Lakhs
|₹ 24.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1077 cc
|745 cc
|Power
|175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS
|-