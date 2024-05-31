In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 24.62 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 208 PS PS & 123 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] in 3 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] mileage is around 13.2 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuono v4
|Streetfighter v4 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 20.66 Lakhs
|₹ 24.62 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|13.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1077 cc
|1103 cc
|Power
|175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS
|208 PS PS