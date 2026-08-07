In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Ducati Diavel 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, Diavel 1260 engine makes power & torque 164.2 PS PS & 129 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs Diavel 1260 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuono v4
|Diavel 1260
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 20.66 Lakhs
|₹ 17.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1077 cc
|1262 cc
|Power
|175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS
|164.2 PS PS