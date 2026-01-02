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HomeCompare BikesTuono V4 vs Panigale V4 [2021-2025]

Aprilia Tuono V4 vs Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025]

In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 27.73 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, Panigale V4 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 220 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V4 [2021-2025] in 3 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Panigale V4 [2021-2025] mileage is around 13.1 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs Panigale V4 [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuono v4 Panigale v4 [2021-2025]
BrandApriliaDucati
Price₹ 20.66 Lakhs₹ 27.73 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl13.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity1077 cc998 cc
Power175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS220 PS PS

Filters
Tuono V4
Aprilia Tuono V4
Factory
₹20.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Panigale V4 [2021-2025]
Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025]
2021 Panigale V4 STD
₹27.73 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia Tuono V4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17 - 18Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-200/60-ZR17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm330 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm245 mm
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L
Saddle Height
837 mm
Length
2070 mm
Width
810 mm
Fuel Reserve
4 L
Wheelbase
1452 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineDesmosedici Stradale 90 Degree V4, counter-rotating crankshaft, 4 Desmodromic timing, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled"
Displacement
1077 cc1103 cc
Max Power
175 PS @ 11350 rpm220 PS @ 15250 rpm
Max Torque
121 Nm @ 9000 rpm112 Nm @ 11500 rpm
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemHydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder.
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6-Speed
Bore
81 mm81 mm
Stroke
52.3 mm53.5 mm
Compression Ratio
13.6:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements. Adjustment for headstock position and rake, engine height, swingarm pin height. Ammortizzatore di sterzo Öhlins a gestione elettronica Smart EC 2.0"Aluminum alloy ""Front Frame"" with optimized stiffnesses"
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Öhlins NIX front fork ? 43 mm. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 120 mmFully adjustable Showa BPF fork. 43 mm chromed inner tubes
Rear Suspension
Inverted truss aluminium rear arm; Öhlins TTX single shock absorber with piggy-back. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 129 mmFully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm
Features
ABS
Dual Channel-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Console
DigitalDigital
Riding Modes
YesYes
Traction Control
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Quick Shifter
Yes-
Additional Features
Aprilia Performance Ride Control, Engine maps, Engine brake management, Wheelie control, Launch controlCornering ABS EVO, Wheelie Control, Slide Control, Engine Brake Control, Auto Tyre Calibration, Ducati Power Launch, Ducati Data Analyser+, Ducati Multimedia System
Display
Yes5 Inch TFT
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,00,58130,21,135
Ex-Showroom Price
20,66,00027,41,000
RTO
1,77,2802,19,280
Insurance
57,30160,855
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
49,44864,935

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