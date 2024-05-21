In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or BMW S 1000 XR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW S 1000 XR Price starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, S 1000 XR engine makes power & torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 XR in 1 colour. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The S 1000 XR mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs S 1000 XR Comparison