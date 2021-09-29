|Engine Type
|4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine
|Water/oil-cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke in-line engine, four titanium valves per cylinder, BMW ShiftCam
|Displacement
|1077 cc
|999 cc
|Max Power
|175 PS @ 11350 rpm
|206.6 PS @ 13500 rpm
|Max Torque
|121 Nm @ 9000 rpm
|113 Nm @ 11000 rpm
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Electronic Injection
|Clutch
|Multiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system
|Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcement
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Gear Box
|6 speed
|6 Speed
|Bore
|81 mm
|80 mm
|Stroke
|52.3 mm
|49.7 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13.6:1
|13.3:1
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹23,00,581
|₹21,69,809
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹20,66,000
|₹19,50,000
|RTO
|₹1,77,280
|₹1,56,000
|Insurance
|₹57,301
|₹44,309
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹19,500
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹49,448
|₹46,637