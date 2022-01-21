In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or BMW R NineT Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW R NineT Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, R NineT Scrambler engine makes power & torque 108.77 PS PS & 116 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R NineT Scrambler in 4 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The R NineT Scrambler mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs R NineT Scrambler Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuono v4
|R ninet scrambler
|Brand
|Aprilia
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 20.66 Lakhs
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1077 cc
|1170 cc
|Power
|175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS
|108.77 PS PS