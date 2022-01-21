In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or BMW R nineT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs. 18.5 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, R nineT engine makes power & torque 107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs R nineT Comparison