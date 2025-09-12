In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or BMW R 18 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW R 18 Price starts at Rs. 19.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, R 18 engine makes power & torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R 18 in 4 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The R 18 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs R 18 Comparison