|Engine Type
|4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine
|Air/oil cooled two-cylinder four-stroke boxer engine with two chain-driven camshafts above the drive shaft.
|Displacement
|1077 cc
|1802 cc
|Max Power
|175 PS @ 11350 rpm
|91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm
|Max Torque
|121 Nm @ 9000 rpm
|158 Nm @ 3000 rpm
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Multiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system
|Single-disk dry clutch
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Gear Box
|6 speed
|6 Speed
|Bore
|81 mm
|107.1 mm
|Stroke
|52.3 mm
|100 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13.6:1
|9.6 :1
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹23,00,581
|₹22,14,036
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹20,66,000
|₹19,90,000
|RTO
|₹1,77,280
|₹1,59,200
|Insurance
|₹57,301
|₹44,936
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹19,900
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹49,448
|₹47,588