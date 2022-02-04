In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or BMW R 1250 RT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW R 1250 RT Price starts at Rs. 24.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, R 1250 RT engine makes power & torque 135.9 PS PS & 143 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 RT in 2 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The R 1250 RT mileage is around 21 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs R 1250 RT Comparison