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HomeCompare BikesTuono V4 vs R 1250 GS

Aprilia Tuono V4 vs BMW R 1250 GS

In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or BMW R 1250 GS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW R 1250 GS Price starts at Rs. 20.55 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, R 1250 GS engine makes power & torque 136 PS PS & 143 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 GS in 2 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The R 1250 GS mileage is around 15.0 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs R 1250 GS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuono v4 R 1250 gs
BrandApriliaBMW
Price₹ 20.66 Lakhs₹ 20.55 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl15.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1077 cc1254 cc
Power175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS136 PS PS

Filters
Tuono V4
Aprilia Tuono V4
Factory
₹20.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
R 1250 GS
BMW R 1250 GS
Pro BS6
₹20.55 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia Tuono V4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17 - 18Front :-120/70-R19,Rear :-170/60-R17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm305 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm276 mm
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L
Saddle Height
837 mm
Length
2070 mm
Width
810 mm
Fuel Reserve
4 L
Wheelbase
1452 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineAir-Liquid Cooled, Twin Cylinder, DOHC, Boxer Engine
Displacement
1077 cc1254 cc
Max Power
175 PS @ 11350 rpm136 PS @ 7750 rpm
Max Torque
121 Nm @ 9000 rpm143 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemOil-lubricated clutch, hydraulically operated
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
81 mm102.5 mm
Stroke
52.3 mm76 mm
Compression Ratio
13.6:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements. Adjustment for headstock position and rake, engine height, swingarm pin height. Ammortizzatore di sterzo Öhlins a gestione elettronica Smart EC 2.0Two-section frame concept consisting of main frame with bolt-on rear frame, load-bearing engine
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Öhlins NIX front fork ? 43 mm. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 120 mmBMW Motorrad Telelever; stanchion diameter 37 mm, central spring strut
Rear Suspension
Inverted truss aluminium rear arm; Öhlins TTX single shock absorber with piggy-back. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 129 mmCast aluminum single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; WAD strut (travel-related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) at handwheel, rebound damping adj
Features
ABS
Dual Channel-
Speedometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road
Traction Control
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Quick Shifter
Yes-
Additional Features
Aprilia Performance Ride Control, Engine maps, Engine brake management, Wheelie control, Launch controlRiding Modes, BMW ShiftCam, Automatic Stability Control, Hill Start Control, Power Socket, Tyre Pressure Control, Dynamic ESA, Keyless Ride, Daytime Riding Light, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, LED Turn Indicator
Display
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,00,58122,69,489
Ex-Showroom Price
20,66,00020,55,000
RTO
1,77,2801,64,400
Insurance
57,30150,089
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
49,44848,780

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