In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or BMW K 1600 GTL choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW K 1600 GTL Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, K 1600 GTL engine makes power & torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm respectively. BMW offers the K 1600 GTL in 3 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The K 1600 GTL mileage is around 16.9 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs K 1600 GTL Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuono v4
|K 1600 gtl
|Brand
|Aprilia
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 20.66 Lakhs
|₹ 35.62 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|16.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1077 cc
|1649 cc
|Power
|175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS
|160.4 PS PS