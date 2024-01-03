Saved Articles

Aprilia Tuono 660 vs Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Tuono 660
Aprilia Tuono 660
STD
₹13.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Tiger 850 Sport
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
STD
₹11.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Displacement
659 cc888 cc
Max Power
95 PS @ 10500 rpm85 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm82 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with slipper systemWet, multi-plate, slip
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 speed
Bore
81 mm78.0 mm
Stroke
63.93 mm61.9 mm
Compression Ratio
13.5:111.27:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
23
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,63,07613,35,010
Ex-Showroom Price
13,09,00011,95,000
RTO
1,12,72095,600
Insurance
41,35632,460
Accessories Charges
011,950
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,44728,694

    Latest News

    The Daytona 660 will have a full fairing unlike the Tiger Sport 660.
    Triumph Daytona 660 exhaust note teased ahead of Jan 9 unveil
    3 Jan 2024
    Triumph Daytona 660 uses the same engine as the Trident 660 but it is more powerful.
    India-bound Triumph Daytona 660 unveiled globally. Check details
    9 Jan 2024
    From performance to electrics and everything in the middle, HT Auto test drove a bunch of luxury cars that made their way into the Indian automobile market in 2023.
    Year Ender 2023: From Audi, Mercedes to BMW, the 5 best luxury cars we drove this year. And why they stand out
    29 Dec 2023
    The Aprilia Tuono 457 will be the naked version based on the recently-launched RS 457 and will be built in India as well
    Aprilia RS 457-based Tuono 457 spotted testing in Europe. To be made in India
    28 Dec 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Tata Motors currently leads the EV segment with two models - Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The Tiago EV, launched in September, will go on sale from next year.
    Five reasons why Tata leads electric vehicle segment in India
    7 Nov 2022
    Armed with a 8.0-litre engine, the Bugatti Chiron Profilee can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 2.3 seconds and has a top speed of 380 kmph.
    Watch: Why is this 1,500-hp Bugatti Chiron so special?
    23 Dec 2022
    Range Rover Sport is available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography specifications.
    2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look
    12 Dec 2022
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
