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Aprilia Tuono 660 vs Triumph Tiger Sport 660

In 2026 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
Tuono 660 vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuono 660 Tiger sport 660
BrandApriliaTriumph
Price₹ 17.44 Lakhs₹ 9.45 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl-
Engine Capacity659 cc660 cc
Power95.17 PS PS81 PS @ 10250 rpm

Filters
Tuono 660
Aprilia Tuono 660
STD
₹17.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiger Sport 660
Triumph Tiger Sport 660
STD
₹9.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia Tuono 660 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L17.2 L
Length
1995 mm2071 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1418 mm
Kerb Weight
183 kg206 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm835 mm
Width
805 mm834 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5 x 17, Rear :-5.5 x 17Front :-120//70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
230 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 10500 rpm81 PS @ 10250 rpm
Stroke
63.93 mm51.1 mm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm64 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
659 cc660 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
2 parallel forward facing cylinders, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled with Ride-By-WireLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder, 240 Degree firing order
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper systemWet, multi-plate, slip &assist
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm74.04 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Kayaba monoshock, adjustable in rebound and preload, 130 mm wheel travel-
Front Suspension
Kayaba 41 mm upside-down fork, adjustable in rebound and preload, 110 mm travel-
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Wheelie control, Engine braking, Engine maps-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
4.3 Inch TFTTFT screen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,28,72810,53,268
Ex-Showroom Price
17,44,0009,45,000
RTO
1,39,52075,600
Insurance
45,20832,668
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,45522,638

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