In 2026 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
Tuono 660 vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuono 660
|Tiger sport 660
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 17.44 Lakhs
|₹ 9.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.4 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|660 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|81 PS @ 10250 rpm