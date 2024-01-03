In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Triumph Street Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs 13.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs 9.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95 PS @ 10500 rpm & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm.
On the other hand, Street Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7250rpm & 80 Nm @ 3250 rpm respectively.
Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours.
Triumph offers the Street Scrambler 900 in 1 colour.
The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
The Street Scrambler 900 mileage is around 26.0 kmpl.
