In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Triumph Speed Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs 13.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin Price starts at Rs 9.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95 PS @ 10500 rpm & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, Speed Twin engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm @ 4250rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Twin in 3 colours. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Speed Twin mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.