In 2026 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
Tuono 660 vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuono 660
|Scrambler 1200 x
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 17.44 Lakhs
|₹ 12.64 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.4 kmpl
|22.72 to 25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|90 PS PS