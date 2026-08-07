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HomeCompare BikesTuono 660 vs Scrambler 1200 X

Aprilia Tuono 660 vs Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

In 2026 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
Tuono 660 vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuono 660 Scrambler 1200 x
BrandApriliaTriumph
Price₹ 17.44 Lakhs₹ 12.64 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl22.72 to 25 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc1200 cc
Power95.17 PS PS90 PS PS

Filters
Tuono 660
Aprilia Tuono 660
STD
₹17.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler 1200 X
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X
Icon Edition
₹12.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia Tuono 660 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L15 l
Length
1995 mm-
Wheelbase
1370 mm1525 mm
Kerb Weight
183 kg228 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm820 mm
Width
805 mm834 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5 x 17, Rear :-5.5 x 17Front :-90/90 21, Rear :-150/70 R17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminium rims
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
230 kmph210 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 10500 rpm90 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
63.93 mm80 mm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm110 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX ring chain
Displacement
659 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
2 parallel forward facing cylinders, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled with Ride-By-WireLiquid-cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel-twin
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper systemWet, multi-plate assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm97.6 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Kayaba monoshock, adjustable in rebound and preload, 130 mm wheel travelMarzocchi twin RSU’s with piggyback reservoir, preload adjustable. 170mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Kayaba 41 mm upside-down fork, adjustable in rebound and preload, 110 mm travelMarzocchi Non-adjustable USD forks 170mm wheel travel
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Riding Modes
YesRain, Road, Sport, Off-Road and Rider
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Wheelie control, Engine braking, Engine mapsExhaust - Brushed 2 into 2 exhaust system with brushed high level silencers, System - Ride by wire, multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Rake / Trail - 26.2 / 125 mm
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
4.3 Inch TFTTFT Display
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,28,72813,79,785
Ex-Showroom Price
17,44,00012,43,000
RTO
1,39,52099,440
Insurance
45,20837,345
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,45529,656

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