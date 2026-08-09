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Aprilia Tuono 660 vs Triumph Rocket 3

In 2026 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
Tuono 660 vs Rocket 3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuono 660 Rocket 3
BrandApriliaTriumph
Price₹ 17.44 Lakhs₹ 24.03 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl15.15 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc2458 cc
Power95.17 PS PS182 PS PS

Filters
Tuono 660
Aprilia Tuono 660
STD
₹17.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rocket 3
Triumph Rocket 3
R
₹24.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia Tuono 660 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Exhaust View
Engine View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
Front Break View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L18 L
Length
1995 mm-
Wheelbase
1370 mm1677 mm
Kerb Weight
183 kg320 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm750 mm
Width
805 mm920 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5 x 17, Rear :-5.5 x 17Front :-150/80-R17 Rear :-240/50-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm300 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
230 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 10500 rpm182 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
63.93 mm85.9 mm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm225 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
659 cc2458 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
2 parallel forward facing cylinders, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled with Ride-By-WireLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper systemWet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque assist
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm110.2 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Kayaba monoshock, adjustable in rebound and preload, 130 mm wheel travelFully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjuster, 107mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Kayaba 41 mm upside-down fork, adjustable in rebound and preload, 110 mm travelShowa 47mm USD 1 1 cartridge front forks, compression and rebound damping adjustment, 120mm wheel travel
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie control, Engine braking, Engine maps-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
4.3 Inch TFTYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,28,72826,50,900
Ex-Showroom Price
17,44,00024,03,100
RTO
1,39,5201,92,248
Insurance
45,20855,552
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,45556,978

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