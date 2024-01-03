In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Triumph Bonneville Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs 13.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Bobber Price starts at Rs 10.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95 PS @ 10500 rpm & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm.
On the other hand, Bonneville Bobber engine makes power & torque 78 PS @ 6100 rpm & 106 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively.
Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours.
Triumph offers the Bonneville Bobber in 3 colours.
The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
The Bonneville Bobber mileage is around 21.7 kmpl.
