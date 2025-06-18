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HomeCompare BikesTuono 660 vs V-Strom 800 DE

Aprilia Tuono 660 vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

In 2026 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power & torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl.
Tuono 660 vs V-Strom 800 DE Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuono 660 V-strom 800 de
BrandApriliaSuzuki
Price₹ 17.44 Lakhs₹ 11.01 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl22.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc776 cc
Power95.17 PS PS84.3 PS PS

Filters
Tuono 660
Aprilia Tuono 660
STD
₹17.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
STD OBD-2B 2025
₹11.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia Tuono 660 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L20 L
Length
1995 mm2345 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1570 mm
Kerb Weight
183 kg232 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm855 mm
Width
805 mm975 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5 x 17, Rear :-5.5 x 17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
230 kmph205 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 10500 rpm84.3 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
63.93 mm70 mm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm78 Nm @ 6800 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
659 cc776 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
2 parallel forward facing cylinders, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled with Ride-By-Wire4-stroke, 2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper system-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm84 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Kayaba monoshock, adjustable in rebound and preload, 130 mm wheel travelLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
Kayaba 41 mm upside-down fork, adjustable in rebound and preload, 110 mm travelInverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie control, Engine braking, Engine mapsSuzuki Intelligent Ride System, Gravel Mode
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
4.3 Inch TFTYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,28,72812,23,937
Ex-Showroom Price
17,44,00011,00,763
RTO
1,39,52088,061
Insurance
45,20835,113
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,45526,307

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