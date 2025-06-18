In 2026 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power & torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours. The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl.
Tuono 660 vs V-Strom 800 DE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuono 660
|V-strom 800 de
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 17.44 Lakhs
|₹ 11.01 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.4 kmpl
|22.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|776 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|84.3 PS PS